The Murcian Rosario Martínez opened this Sunday the door of her vacation home in The Tower of La HoradaAfter two years, and he was intoxicated by such a feeling of joy that he was about to kneel down and “kiss the ground, like the Pope.”

Like thousands of countrymen, Rosario took advantage of the end of the state of alarm to enjoy the “freedom” of “having a Sunday beer” in the place where you have “spent your whole life in the summer”. A lifting of the perimeter fence that is reflected in Rosario’s gaze and undisguised smile, no matter how much mandatory mask there is.

All the passers-by that LA TRUTH approaches on the La Torre promenade, all of them come from the Region of Murcia. And they all have the same feeling of “freedom” as Rosario. «They have already let us out», thanks Antonio, who walks with his wife María del Carmen.

Many of them rush the last moment of the sunny morning before launching into the precious delight of Sunday food. “Two pieces of octopus, and some clams, this must be celebrated”He asks for a marriage at the Moya Brewery, next to the beach. Here, up to 90% of customers come from the Region of Murcia, so today they do not have a single table available. Everything is reserved. And all for Murcians, of course “, explains one of the waiters at the premises.

«This already seems something else. We see life ”, defines José Alberto in another street in Pilar de la Horadada. José Alberto is also from Murcia.