The Murcian filmmaker Luis López Carrasco conquered this Tuesday the Fierce award in the category of Best Documentary for ‘The year of discovery’, the work that recounts the year 1992 and the effects of industrial crisis in Cartagena, which led to the symbolic burning of the Regional Assembly. The Association of Cinematographic Informants of Spain awarded the director in recognition of his work in one of the “most important films of the year” 2020, as noted by the critics.

López Carrasco, visibly excited after collecting the trophy, had a fond memory with the port city at the time of dedicating the award: «It is aimed at the vecinos from the towns of Alums, La Unión, Portmán, from the Cartagena working-class neighborhoods of Santa Lucía and Quitapellejos, because their voices and their stories made this movie possible. Voices that sometimes are not paid much attention, “he said. In addition, the Murcian director referred to the citizens who had the worst time at this time -1992- in Cartagena, of which he also agreed on stage: «This award also goes to the men and women of companies in crisis in Cartagena in that year, like the Santa Lucía foundry or the Bazán shipyard, because their struggle and their resistance to justice are an example and they will continue to be for future generations«.

The film has not stopped receiving praise since its premiere in Rotterdam in February last year. And not only that, but until it was considered the Best Documentary by journalists and film critics in the Feroz, the work garnered numerous international awards -as in the film festivals of Paris Jonju, Thessaloniki and Toulouse, among others- and other national ones such as the Forqué or the Grand Prize of the Jury of the Seville European Film Festival. In addition, the Murcian director and ‘The year of discovery’ will compete for a Goya this Saturday in the category of Best Documentary Film and Best Editing.

Luis López Carrasco (Murcia, 1981) could not understand the world without cinema. This is how he expresses it himself. His goal is always to discover and delve into a story from different perspectives. And in his works, the past always occupies a special place. He made his solo directorial debut in 2013 with the play ‘The future’, in which he traveled to 1982 to analyze how Spanish society considers the Transition to be over and inaugurates a new cycle. With ‘The year of the discovery’ he travels back to the past. Specifically in 1992, a time marked by the 1992 Olympic Games and the Seville Expo, but also due to the industrial reconversion and the closure of factories that affected thousands of families and that, in Cartagena, culminated in the fire of the Regional Assembly in February of that year.

The Murcian director can now add one more trophy to his showcase. ‘The year of discovery’ and López Carrasco are once again crowned with national awards, as they already did in the Forqué. Now comes the big date. Perhaps the most anticipated. On Saturday the Goya awards are waiting and a statuette would be the finishing touch to a fantastic week for the filmmaker and for the Region of Murcia.

One prize out of four possible



Luis López Carrasco could not achieve any of the other three trophies to which he was nominated. Neither for Best Dramatic Film, which was for ‘Las Chicas’, nor for Best Screenplay -together with the Cartagena scriptwriter Raúl Liarte-, nor for Best Director, which was achieved by Pilar Palomero for ‘Las Chicas’.