Bitcoin enters the world of communication and marketing in the Region of Murcia. Murcian online communication, advertising and marketing agency N7 will be one of the first to accept cryptocurrency payments. The company that Nacho Tomás runs has decided to bet on the payment of its services in Bitcoin.

The decision to include this means of payment is due, according to Tomás, to the democratization of the use of cryptocurrencies to carry out any type of transaction. “Today the use of this technology has been democratized and is already part of the daily transactions of more and more companies around the world. As a communication, advertising and marketing agency that we are, we like to be at the forefront “, he assured.

Bitcoin emerged in 2008. Its creator was Satoshi Nakamoto. In recent months, its price has reached historical highs, reaching over $ 40,000. This is largely due to the announcement by Elon Musk, co-founder of Paypal and SpaceX and owner of Tesla, of the purchase of $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin by Tesla.

The N7 company turned 10 years old in 2020. Since its birth, it has become one of the digital reference agencies in Murcia. It has experts in social networks, web and graphic design, branding, SEO positioning, adwords campaigns, email marketing and also performs specialized training.