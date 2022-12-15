Of the 172 coaches who occupy the benches of the two categories of professional football, First and Second Federation, only three were from Murcia until last week. Sergio Campos, a 37-year-old from Jumillano, is celebrating his second campaign at Socuéllamos after replacing Josico last season and achieving a meritorious stay in the Second Federation. He is a coach with a future trained in the Albacete bases.

In the Yeclano of this same category, Adrián Hernández, born in Churra 41 years ago, who achieved promotion for the Barça team and who already had a background in Second B at Real Murcia, which he led in 42 games, is triumphing. These two were joined by Pedro Alburquerque in the Mar Menor, also in the Second Federation, a coach who, at only 27 years of age, is living his first professional experience after the farewell to Javi Motos from the San Javier team.

There are only four coaches born in the Region in all professional football, First and Second Federation



Campos, Adrián and Alburquerque are a scarce representation, although since last Saturday they have had one more reinforcement. It is Israel Vicente, a 35-year-old coach who has taken over the reins of Calahorra, of the First Federation, and who last week replaced Juan García in the La Rioja team temporarily. As second he had already replaced him when he was penalized, adding a creditable 4 points out of 6 possible.

Before the leader Castellón he scratched a point and now it depends on what he does next Sunday in Elda (12:00 pm) to be able to continue in this position.