Diego Corbalán Hernández (Murcia, 1981), ‘Magius’ for the world of comics, was awarded yesterday with the National Comic Prize, endowed with 20,000 euros. He was awarded for ‘Primavera para Madrid’ (Autsaider Comics), an acid portrait of corruption in our country and of which the jury highlighted “its formal and technical quality.” He also praised this work for “the courage and richness of its plot proposal” and “its lyrical and surgical approach to problems such as political and business corruption.”

The ruling also highlighted how “fiction and reality are mixed in the cartoons of ‘Primavera para Madrid’ through superbly constructed and stitched events and characters.” He defines it as a “coherent, risky” and “above all, honest in form, substance and edition” work.

It can be defined as a fresco on the corruption of our political system in which, without using any real name, the characters are perfectly recognizable to the reader, no matter how much the author resorts to saying that «any resemblance to real life is pure coincidence”. The cartoonist explained when presenting it that he is interested in “how power works and how people who belong to the elite should be.” He now admits that his work is “quite risky”, as the jury points out, and affirms that “whoever reads it will know how to identify the characters.”

One of them is Francisco Nicolás – known as ‘El Pequeno Nicolás’ – who appears on the cover of the album, and despite being fictionalized in the cartoons, “he is one of those who look alike.” “His case is unique, one of those difficult to imagine and in which reality surpasses fiction,” says the winner himself.

Real stories



‘Magius’ draws “corrupt politicians, bankers, journalists, prelates, aristocrats and some king …”. He tells how long ago the abundance of news about corruption began to attract his attention and how he began “to put together several real stories to make fiction out of them.”

He chose to take Madrid to the title of his album because he understood that “it is the most representative city” of corruption “, although he points out that” he could have done it about Valencia. ” “Madrid represents the whole country, it is the center and, as Isabel Díaz Ayuso said, Madrid is Spain,” he ironically.

Born in Murcia in 1981 Corbalán is an illustrator, cartoonist and screenwriter. The alias ‘Magius’ is taken from the monk who illustrated several blesseds in the 10th century. His admiration for this miniaturist “can be seen in many of the pages of his creations, not only because of the colors and themes, but also because his vignettes are full of symbolism and iconic elements ”, stand out from Culture. He has also used the pseudonym ‘Yo-Perro’ for stories featuring zoomorphic characters.

Corbalán began publishing fanzines in 1998 with the title ‘DD / DT’, which was followed by ‘Black Methal’, which he released as a compilation in 2012. He later published more colorful fanzines with titles such as ‘Murcia’, ‘Clásicos Caninos’ or ‘Hammon’. In addition, he is the author of the graphic novels ‘Murcia’ (2015), ‘The Gemini Method’ (2018) or ‘Primavera para Madrid’ (2020). ‘Magius’ is one of the founders of the Zorroclocos e Lobos festival, a reference event in the world of desktop publishing since 2014.

Predecessors



Created in 2007 and awarded by the Ministry of Culture, this award recognizes the best comic published in any of the official languages ​​of the State in the year prior to the ruling. The Mallorcan cartoonist Max was its first winner and last year it was received by Javier de Isusi for ‘Oscar Wilde’s Divine Comedy’. In his record are Felipe Hernández Cava, Miguelanxo Prado, Kim, Javier Olivares, Juan Díaz Canales, Juanjo Guarnido and Paco Roca.