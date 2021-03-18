The singer Blas Cantó -representative of Spain in the Eurovision 2021 contest, which will host the city of Rotterdam (Netherlands) at the end of May-, together with Soraya Arnelas (participated in this contest in 2009), Natalie Horner (aspiring from Germany in 2013) and Kate Ryan (Belgium’s choice in 2006 for the Festival), are the familiar faces that have been filming the promotional video of the CuTE-4You campaign since Thursday in Guadalajara: Cultivating the Taste of Europe for You. The initiative, co-financed by the European Union (EU), will generate a whole social movement in favor of the consumption of European fruits and vegetables.

FruitVegetablesEurope (Eucofel), which binds more than 4,500 companies from the main European producing countries, wants to value the essential work of the sector carried out during the Covid-19 pandemic and generate a movement to support European farmers that in turn promotes the consumption of fruits and vegetables produced within the European Union, compared to imported ones. from third countries, explained the president of the consortium, Juan Marín.

The campaign of FruitVegetablesEurope, in which prominent and representative organizations such as Citrus Management Committee, Afrucat, Freshuelva, Cooperativas Agro-alimentary de Granada / Esparrago Verde, + Broccoli, Artichoke from Spain, Proexport, Asociafruit, Afruex, Apoexpa, Fedefruta and FEPEX participate, aims to bring the messages of belonging and pride of the sector to millions of consumers in Spain, Germany and Belgium.

This promotional video appeals to the feeling of belonging to Europe, to be proud of the work done by an entire sector during the toughest months in our recent history. A recognition of the courage and effort of thousands of people during a very complex time and finally a powerful call to action: choosing products from the countryside of Europe.

Thanks to this campaign, we will generate a social movement to support the European fruit and vegetable sector; we will celebrate the work and effort of European farmers; we will make consumers aware of the importance of consuming European products; and we will communicate the strength and unity of the European fruit and vegetable sector, summarized Marín.