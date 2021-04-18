The Pedro Acosta phenomenon grows and grows. The impact of the Mazarron pilot, only 16 years old, on the Moto3 World Championship is being one of those who only see each other from time to time. This Sunday in Portimao, a circuit that has always done well, reaped its second win in a row and extended his championship lead.

It did not matter that he started from the tenth position. He was always in the lead and clinched the victory in a beastly last lap, in which he pushed the engine of his KTM to the limit and He passed Italian Denis Foggia in one of the last curves, who finished second, 51 hundredths behind Acosta. On that last lap, Acosta’s teammate in the Red Bull KTM Ajo, the Valencian Jaume Masiá, fell, and the third on the finish line was the transalpine Andrea Migno.

Acosta thus enlarges his advantage and is already a solid leader, despite the fact that he is a rookie who has only run three rounds of the World Cup. It does not matter. The one in Puerto de Mazarrón is from another planet. He has reached the elite to make history and from the first moment he is fulfilling all the expectations that he generated. It is certainly far exceeding them.