Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 6:34 p.m.



The recently constituted MurciaLAB association will initiate a round of contacts with political, business and social representatives in order to present their ideas and projects to promote significant improvements in the city of Murcia and its metropolitan area. The initiative arises after its recent registration as an association, carried out on August 30, with the participation of 40 residents.

MurciaLAB has requested a meeting with the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, and his councillors, especially those related to the competences addressed by the association. In addition, meetings will be scheduled with the different municipal groups of the City Council. Among the issues they want to address is the objective of “creating a more sustainable, habitable and prosperous city for all its inhabitants”.

On the other hand, they also consider it essential to promote spaces for debate in society and to be “an active voice in decision-making that affects our city.” They also believe in the importance of “collaboration between civil society, the private sector and public institutions to address the challenges facing Murcia in terms of urban planning, sustainable mobility, responsible development, preservation of heritage and protection of the orchard, knowing that sustainable development and the quality of life of citizens are achievable goals through dialogue and joint action.

In the coming days and weeks, MurciaLAB will announce the dates of the meetings and events related to this round of contacts, and will share information about the progress and results obtained in these interactions.