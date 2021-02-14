Adrián Hernández wanted to give the appearance of normality last Friday in the press room of Enrique Roca. He spoke of engaging the team after the arrival of the eight winter reinforcements, of the few training sessions that some of these players have been able to enjoy and also of the players who are injured. He also assured that Murcia is in the fight with five other teams to get into the Pro League, although he did not refer to the collateral damage that the Linarejos clash can leave (5:00 p.m.).

That does not mean that you do not know them and have them in mind. Chura’s coach knows that the position is not guaranteed if he loses this afternoon, and also that the club he represents is playing half his life today. Staying out of the Pro League, which is like virtually descending to Third, would be like launching a torpedo to the waterline of an ocean liner that stopped sinking two years ago economically but that needs to comply with the sport to avoid sinking.

Adrián Hernández, like the rest of his footballers, has gotten into trouble. The coach and his players have not been unable to win two games in a row this year, show reliability in the areas and add only 8 out of 21 possible points at Enrique Roca. He has no choice but to convince his fans that he will not be excluded from the group of forty who will debut a Second B with the air of a Second next season.

The Murcia coach does not have time for tests, or to make excuses. He needs to win immediately so as not to get into the last four days with everything to do, in inferiority to the rest of the candidates and forced to appeal to the heroic. Real Murcia, of the six fighting to get on top, is the one with the worst. If he does not win today, Linares himself will continue five or eight points above the granas with only twelve to be played in the first phase, an almost insurmountable difference, and without counting on what UCAM, Córdoba and Betis B can do. this morning.

Lo de Linarejos is a final that Murcia must win despite playing on a field that has only been desecrated by Sevilla Atlético this season.

Same goals in favor



Although Real Murcia and Linares have achieved the same 16 goals in favor, with only 4 goals against less (10 against 14), those of Alberto González have added 5 more points than a too irregular red team. Linares, a recently promoted leader, fell 3-0 in the first leg, but since then until now they have added 20 points out of 27 possible, looking at the clear future, not as Real Murcia sees it.