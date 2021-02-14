Adrián Hernández wanted to give the appearance of normality last Friday in the press room of Enrique Roca. He spoke of engaging the team after the arrival of the eight winter reinforcements, of the few training sessions that some of these players have been able to enjoy and also of the players who are injured. He also assured that Murcia is in the fight with five other teams to get into the Pro League, although he did not refer to the collateral damage that the Linarejos clash can leave (5:00 p.m.).
That does not mean that you do not know them and have them in mind. Chura’s coach knows that the position is not guaranteed if he loses this afternoon, and also that the club he represents is playing half his life today. Staying out of the Pro League, which is like virtually descending to Third, would be like launching a torpedo to the waterline of an ocean liner that stopped sinking two years ago economically but that needs to comply with the sport to avoid sinking.
Adrián Hernández, like the rest of his footballers, has gotten into trouble. The coach and his players have not been unable to win two games in a row this year, show reliability in the areas and add only 8 out of 21 possible points at Enrique Roca. He has no choice but to convince his fans that he will not be excluded from the group of forty who will debut a Second B with the air of a Second next season.
The Murcia coach does not have time for tests, or to make excuses. He needs to win immediately so as not to get into the last four days with everything to do, in inferiority to the rest of the candidates and forced to appeal to the heroic. Real Murcia, of the six fighting to get on top, is the one with the worst. If he does not win today, Linares himself will continue five or eight points above the granas with only twelve to be played in the first phase, an almost insurmountable difference, and without counting on what UCAM, Córdoba and Betis B can do. this morning.
Lo de Linarejos is a final that Murcia must win despite playing on a field that has only been desecrated by Sevilla Atlético this season.
Same goals in favor
Although Real Murcia and Linares have achieved the same 16 goals in favor, with only 4 goals against less (10 against 14), those of Alberto González have added 5 more points than a too irregular red team. Linares, a recently promoted leader, fell 3-0 in the first leg, but since then until now they have added 20 points out of 27 possible, looking at the clear future, not as Real Murcia sees it.
The loss of Edu Luna, his favorite central defender, will force Adrián to rearm the rear
Adrián Hernández will not have Edu Luna, his favorite central defender, this afternoon and is obliged to rebuild his defense. The first move he could make is to move Álvaro Moreno, who has played in recent games as a left back, to the left-handed central position. To fill his place in the band, he has tried Miller, who although he is right-handed, can also play on the left. Churra’s coach will then have to choose the companion for Moreno, who will come out of the shortlist made up of Antonio López and Miguel Muñoz, two born centrals.
In addition, the possible return of Abenza will allow the coach grana to rearm the center of the field with respect to the last games and cover Verza with Abenza and Youness himself. With three in the center of the field, the Murcian coach would have to do without Jesús Carrillo in the midfielder and move him to the far right, with Segura being the main candidate to play on the left, despite the fact that the Andalusian did not finish starting.
Adrián Hernández has always assured that he likes his team to be chameleonic. In recent weeks he has played with three centrals and with a 4-2-3-1, but today he can shoot a 4-3-3. For the top part, the only forward available to start from the start is Adrián Fuentes, the last winter signing, as both Toril and Mendes have been injured since the friendly against CSKA Moscow last week. Both arrive very fair and can jump in the second part. Yeray also returns, away since January. Those who did not travel to Linares were Curto, Melgar and Pérez, injured.
