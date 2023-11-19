Sunday, November 19, 2023, 11:49



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Murcia’s Christmas lighting will be turned on from November 24. The Christmas light will illuminate the most central streets of the municipality such as Gran Vía, Platería, Trapería and Plaza de Santo Domingo.

Likewise, large-format ornamental luminous elements will also be lit, such as a large 20-meter-high Christmas tree that will be located on the Plano de San Francisco, and a giant Wizard King’s crown in the Plaza de Santo Domingo.

That same day, the Plaza de la Cruz will host the Christmas concert by the Christmas Band Jazz, which will be in charge of entertaining Murcians and visitors who want to be part of one of the most anticipated moments of the year. In addition, a laser show will be held in this same location, which will be a preview of the great Christmas lighting.

A cultural itinerary that will invite Murcians and visitors to walk along Trapería Street with micro-concerts to inaugurate a classic-style carousel located in the Plaza de Santo Domingo, which will be in operation until the end of the Christmas holidays.

This year, for the first time in history, the city of Murcia will light up in November, coinciding with the already established in local commerce, ‘Black Friday’. All of this will be part of the programming with more than 1,000 activities that the Murcia City Council is preparing “to make this Christmas unique, make it unforgettable,” highlighted the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta.