The AVE remains at the moment 30 kilometers from Murcia. While the Valencian Community saw its objective of having all its provincial capitals and large cities connected by AVE yesterday fulfilled, the Region will still have to wait more than a year to have this service. The construction of a boarding area in El Carmen to receive the high speed will end at the end of this year, although for commissioning it will have to wait until the second half of 2022, when it has the security permits, sources from Adif reported yesterday . The complexity of the works – to rehabilitate part of the new station, while it continues to be buried – is the cause of this change in the deadlines.

The new date – close to the summer of next year – agrees with the forecasts of the Croem employers’ association, which estimated that the AVE would arrive in 2022; at the same time that it moves away from the calendar managed by the socialist regional leader, Diego Conesa, who defended that the AVE would be in operation in the second half of 2020. Meanwhile, travelers from Cartagena and Murcia will have the shuttle that yesterday underway with Orihuela, where you can transfer with the AVE.

The Region will have to wait, despite the fact that the central government included it yesterday in the official announcement, referring to the “commissioning of the high-speed connection Monforte del Cid-Elche-Orihuela-Murcia Region.”

Pedro Sánchez, who inaugurated the service in Elche and Orihuela, said that the pandemic “does not delay essential projects.” The president and the minister stressed that travel times are now being reduced and there are more trains that link the Community with Madrid



Absence of López Miras



Pedro Sánchez and Minister José Luis Ábalos had Murcia and Cartagena present in their speeches on the occasion of the commissioning of the AVE in Orihuela and Elche. The transport ministry will print the missing works as quickly as possible, the owner said. “The arrival in Murcia is getting closer and closer,” Ábalos pointed out at the official ceremony held at the Elche station, led by Pedro Sánchez, and which was attended by Ximo Puig, Pedro Saura and Isabel Pardo, among others. Representing the Region was the Government delegate, José Vélez.

President Fernando López Miras declined Sánchez’s invitation, arguing that Murcia still does not have the AVE because the Ministry demolished the temporary platforms that were built to receive this train while it continued to be buried. He told him by letter that the Valencian Community is advancing, but that Murcians still cannot fully enjoy this service.

Ábalos recalled that the underground works in Murcia will prevent the city from being divided, at the same time that he valued the expansion of the service between the Region and Madrid with two other daily connections. He commented that the same route that the inhabitants of Elche and Orihuela will use, “will be the one that they will use and will connect, in the near future, the three million citizens of Murcia, Cartagena and Almería to move to Madrid, Valencia or Barcelona.” He specified that 95% of the Monforte-Murcia section has already been completed, and that yesterday “the first part of the high-speed route to Murcia was valued.”

Corridor Defense



The commissioning of these new 54 kilometers of the Mediterranean Corridor occurs at the most critical moment of the pandemic and, at the same time, coinciding with the start of the elections in Catalonia. In the first case, Pedro Sánchez stressed that the health crisis “has not delayed essential projects, on the contrary”; and predicted that the year 2021 “will be the year of vaccination and recovery.” He added that, in the “coming months, mobility will recover and the economy will reactivate.”

He also defended the Mediterranean Corridor, from Algeciras to Catalonia, which he described as “the backbone to favor the transport of goods from ports to logistics centers.” He said that we must “break the preponderance of radio Spain.”

Sánchez and the official delegation made a journey by AVE from Alicante to Beniel, to return to Elche. The president indicated that travel times to Murcia and Cartagena are also going to be reduced and that there will be an increase in trains and frequencies as mobility recovers.

The message in favor of the Mediterranean Corridor, as it is designed – as opposed to the option of the ‘Don Quixote Corridor’ that some sectors defend -, was constant in the speeches. The minister stressed that the “bet” of the central government for the corridor is “unequivocal” and that it is “based on facts. We have increased its length by 233 kilometers ”in recent years, he pointed out.