«The seventh city of Spain deserved to have a Cavalry Unit, because Murcia is a big city, but also a big city». With these words the mayor, José Ballesta, and the Councilor for Citizen Security, Fulgencio Perona, presented this Wednesday the new mounted team, which includes four agents with as many horses.

The Santo Domingo square was the chosen setting in which horses and agents, surrounded by a spontaneous audience that did not want to miss the event, showed the “nobility” of equines that have undergone intense training in recent weeks, both both on the track and outdoors, “so that they get used to the noise of the city,” explained the Unit’s deputy inspector, José Luis Díaz Vera.

Ballesta recalled that with this Murcia Unit joins other Spanish cities that already have it, such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Zaragoza, Valencia and Seville, and that they will be released at the institutional reception this Thursday to the Patron Saint of the city, the Virgin de la Fuensanta, after coming down from the sanctuary to spend the September Fair in the city.

“They will open the procession from the church of Carmen to the Cathedral,” said the mayor, indicating that from the Virgen de los Peligros building, next to the Old Bridge, the Discantus Choir will receive the patron saint with the Coronation hymn . A few meters further on, on Calle Arenal, the Patron Saint will be received by the petals of 15,000 roses.

The unit on horseback will also carry out protocol services, when the capital of the Region of Murcia hosts national and international events such as those that will take place at the end of this September. And their day to day includes patrols along the greenway, twelve natural routes, places in the Valley and Coto de los Cuadros and other places that are difficult to access, explained councilor Perona.

They are part of this unit, “which is a demand and a necessity for this city”, according to the chief general commissioner of the Local Police, José María Mainar, the sub-inspector José María Díaz, and the agents Francisco Vera, Joaquín Conesa and Moisés Martinez. They mount Lucero, Caminero, Notario and Antonio V. These agents, in turn, are part of the special group of Citizen Security of this Corps.

Mainar highlighted the “effort and intense training that these agents have carried out during the last weeks, morning and afternoon; it is a great honor to be part of this historic event », he concluded.