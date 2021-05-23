Most of the Real Murcia first team will continue training until further notice. The workplace will continue to be the Enrique Roca stadium, despite the fact that it has been two weeks since the team trained by Loreto stopped competing. However, although they no longer have matches to prepare, most of the players have a valid contract with the Murcian entity until the end of May or June. The club chaired by Tornel has decided that, for now, they continue to exercise before they return home and negotiate with other clubs since they continue to collect from Murcia.

However, some of them have decided to return home and terminate their contracts with the grana club before the scheduled date in exchange for forgiving some of the amounts they should charge for their work in the coming weeks. These are the cases of Nereo Champagne, Segura, Ripoll and Yeray, who have already left the Murcian discipline.

Champagne, Segura, Yeray, Ripoll and Toril have already rescinded and will not train for the next week



None of the four will continue the next campaign, like Toril, who has also terminated his contract and is already negotiating with Fuenlabrada, an entity that plays in the Second Division. Of the rest, who will continue to exercise, some have a contract for the next year (Luna and Youness), while others are residents of Murcia and do not mind continuing to train and some could renew. In addition, the coaching staff, with Loreto at the head, is also still in Murcia.

The Real Murcia board of directors plans to liquidate the season from the coaches and squads, both of the first team and the Imperial, in the coming days. It will pay in one go the months of April and May and will arrive, for the second consecutive year, without complaints from the AFE at the end of the year. It should be remembered that Tornel, along with his board, have been key to ending a chronic problem that every summer stained the reputation of Murcia.

The Mallorcan leaves the grana club after two seasons and has scored fourteen goals; points to Fuenlabrada



The Galvez and the antennas



It should be remembered that at the end of the 2017-18 financial year, Tornel loaned 70,000 euros to the Gálvezes so that they could register the Grana team in Second B. An amount that they never recovered. At the end of the following season, 2018-19, the leasing of the telephone antennas located on the roof of the stadium allowed the notary and his team to pay a significant group of complaints that amounted to 500,000 euros for an expensive and oversized staff. Until last summer, when defaults stopped being news.