From October 25 to 29, Murcia will host the first edition of the Dystopia Film and Environment Festival, which will merge cinema, the arts and the environment “to raise awareness of the importance of sustainability and ecology in our day to day”. as announced this Monday by the organizers, Javier García (Shadow) and Raúl García (SOS Human Legacy). The objective of the festival, with five days of programming, will be to disseminate, serve as a reference and raise awareness about environmental cinema, in addition to supporting and disseminating national and international productions in this field.

“Distopia is presented as an innovative platform that will merge the world of cinema with a special focus on sustainability, ecology, the preservation of the environment and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG),” say the promoters. “An event to explore and reflect on the challenges and future visions related to sustainability and the environment, accessible to all ages and families.”

All the screenings of feature films, short films and documentaries will be framed in eight sections: ‘Official in competition’, ‘Children’, ‘Retrospective’, ‘Round table’, ‘SDG’, ‘A World not so distant’, ‘Utopia’ and ‘Shadow session’.

Experts and researchers from universities, filmmakers, artists, ‘gamers’, rappers, stand-up artists, businessmen, NGO representatives and activists will participate in the festival in round tables, workshops, video game competitions and monologues. The organization will also carry out a macro-collection of plastics in the area of ​​the Segura river as it passes through Beniel on October 29, with the collaboration of the UMU ODSesesions project.

As venues, the festival will carry out its activities at the Francisco Rabal Regional Film Library, the Science and Water Museum, the Mediterranean Foundation, the Fofó Park auditorium, the Estrella de Levante tasting room, the La Merced Campus and the Museum of the UMU of the Artillery Barracks. The proposal will be 100% respectful of the environment, the organizers insist. Sustainable practices, such as waste minimization, the use of renewable energy and the promotion of public transport, will be implemented to reduce the carbon footprint generated by the festival. In addition, it will seek to establish collaborations with local organizations and sponsors committed to sustainability and environmental conservation.

The registration period for the works for exhibition and competition extends until August 31, 2023 and to date more than 70 audiovisual pieces from all over Spain have already been presented. All the information on the web https://distopiafestival.es.

‘Distopia’ is organized by two Murcian foundations: SOS Legado Humano and Sombra. The first is promoted by Volvo Sedauto, run by businessman Raúl García, who promotes and executes environmental, social and cultural actions. The Fundación Sombra is the organizer of the Murcia European Fantastic Film Festival ‘Sombra’, of which twelve editions have been held under the direction of Javier García.