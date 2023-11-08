The Murcia City Council, through the Department of Development and Heritage, is going to put out to tender the first contract for the maintenance and conservation of all the assets of historical and cultural value of the municipality, which they called ‘Ibn Situ’. Through specific brigades, buildings and archaeological remains will be monitored daily to act on those who request it based on the pathologies they present, such as cleaning due to accumulation of garbage, microvegetations, graffiti, cleaning of weeds and conditioning of the environment or urban furniture, signage, etc.

The contract, which will soon be put out to tender, will have a duration of two years, extendable for a third, and is budgeted at 250,000 euros per year. The vice mayor and head of this department, Rebeca Pérez, highlighted during her presentation this Wednesday that “it is not only the first contract of its kind for the municipality, but also for the Region of Murcia.”

He recalled that the project began to take shape in 2015 with the proposal of an action protocol with the General Directorate of Cultural Assets, which has now culminated. This department of the Autonomous Community approved the contract, which translates into “pre-authorization for the rapid action of these brigades in small works or cleaning,” said Pérez, which will greatly speed up the interventions by simplifying the administrative part.

The intention is for the contract to be underway during the first quarter of 2024. “It is an exponential leap that excites us,” stressed the vice mayor, who was accompanied during the presentation by the municipal archaeologist, Carmen Martínez, and the head of the Heritage, María Ángeles Cantero.

Where will it be performed?



This “essential tool” for recovering heritage includes the creation of specific files for each heritage asset on its condition and reporting each week on the work carried out and covers, for example, the remains of the medieval wall scattered throughout the city (Verónicas, Sagasta, Santa Eulalia) or in buildings such as the Almudí Palace; the remains of the Historic Site of Monteagudo and Cabezo de Torres; the hermitage of Pilar or the tower of the wall of the La Glorieta underground parking. The San Esteban site is also included.

In addition, the districts include the Castillejo and the remains that house the San Cayetano Interpretation Center, both in Monteagudo; the Batan Molino Tower, in Zarandona; and the archaeological remains next to the Joven Futura de Espinardo urbanization. Although we start from a first catalog of possible places to act, it is planned to update it with the incorporation of other municipal heritage assets.