Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 01:26



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Real Murcia already knows the day and time of its first league game: it will be on Saturday, August 26, at 7:30 p.m. And they also know that this clash against the Granada subsidiary will be played in the Nasrid sports city since the first team from Granada will receive Mallorca in Los Cármenes on the same day and only one hour later, in a clash on the third day of the League.

In addition, the entity chaired by Felipe Moreno also already knows the day and time of its premiere at the Enrique Roca of the second league day against Córdoba, one of the teams that start as a clear candidate for promotion in group 2. The duel will will play on Saturday, September 2, also at 7:30 p.m.

The reopening of the store



On the other hand, the grana club will reopen the stadium store in the coming days: «We have a new sales platform for the store, both in person and online, and we are implementing it. The plan is to open as soon as possible, during this week. When it opens we want it to be one hundred percent. We have all the product ready and we are going to expand the catalogue”, assures the general manager Paco López.