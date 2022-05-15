Temperatures will experience a rise this Monday during the day in Spain, except in the northeast of the peninsula, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, where they will remain with few changes, while at night, they will rise in the extreme southeast of the peninsula, and will descend in much of the rest of the peninsula. .

According to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) for this May 16, there will be 14 provinces that reach or exceed 30º C maximum. Albacete, Badajoz, Bilbao, Girona, Huesca, Jaén, Logroño and Teruel will reach 30º C, while Seville will have maximums of 31º C, Córdoba and Granada 32º C and Lleida and Zaragoza 33º C. Murcia will be the province this Monday hottest in Spain, reaching 35º C.

Molina de Segura will be the municipality of the Community that will reach 35 ºC. The Torres de Cotillas, Cieza, Archena and Alcantarilla, also belonging to the Vega del Segura, will record up to 34º C maximum. Also Yecla, belonging to the Altiplano. Murcia will remain at a maximum of 33 degrees, as will Jumilla, and Mula and Caravaca at 32. In the Valle del Guadalentín and Lorca, temperatures above 30 ºC will also be recorded. Specifically, Alhama de Murcia 33, Totana 32 and Lorca 31.

In coastal areas, temperatures will not exceed 30 degrees. In this way, a maximum temperature of 30 degrees is expected in Torre Pacheco, 27 degrees in Águilas, 28 degrees in Cartagena and San Javier, 29 in Mazarrón, 27 in San Pedro del Pinatar and 25 in La Unión.

During the day, slightly cloudy skies with intervals of high clouds are expected in the country, except for some cloudy intervals at the beginning in western Andalusia and the Canary Islands.

In Galicia, it will be cloudy or covered by the approach of an Atlantic frontal system, with rains that will be more intense in the western half. There will also be cloudy intervals in the northwest of Castilla y León and Asturias, and with cloudiness of daytime evolution in the rest of the peninsular northwest third, Iberian System, and with the possibility of some weak and isolated shower in the Pyrenees.

Lastly, winds from the southwest are expected on the peninsular Atlantic slope, with strong intervals on the Galician coast; winds from the west on the coasts of the peninsular south; from the south in the Balearic Islands; from the northeast in the Canary Islands; and loose variables in the rest.