Real Murcia will officially find out this Tuesday who their traveling companions will be in their second adventure in the First Federation. In fact, yesterday was an intense day in Madrid since a meeting of the First Federation commission, a board of directors and the assembly of the body that governs Spanish football took place jointly. In them, three possible models proposed by the Spanish Federation and the territorial ones for the Spanish third category were put on the table, although the grana club was interested in the first, the A, the one that would match the four Catalan teams, the two the Balearic Islands, the two from Aragonese, the three from Valencia, five from the Andalusian teams, Melilla, Osasuna Promesas and Logroñés.

Málaga, Antequera, Córdoba, Linares, Granada B, Intercity, Alcoyano, Ibiza, Baleares, Nástic de Tarragona, Cornellá, Sabadell and Barcelona B would be the rest of the rivals in a group that adheres to the parameters set by Rubiales: that the number of descended from Segunda was distributed (Málaga and Ibiza) and also the subsidiaries (Granada B, Osasuna Promesas and Barça B). If option B comes out, Murcia would be paired with all the Andalusians, Mérida, the Valencians, the Balearic Islands and the subsidiaries of Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, while option C would be very similar to A, although including Fuenlabrada and Castilla, and excluding Osasuna Promesas and Logroñés from it.

Bad news



On the other hand, the Murcian representatives in the Second Federation have had bad luck since everything indicates, in the absence of official confirmation that will take place today, that they will play in the same group as the Andalusian representatives (San Roque de Lepe, Sevilla Atlético, Vélez , Estepona, Cádiz B, Betis Deportivo, Linense, Marbella, Atlético Antoniano and El Palo), Manchego from Ciudad Real and Orihuela. A group that UCAM, Yeclano, Mar Menor, Cartagena B, Águilas and La Unión did not like at all, who preferred to face the teams from the Balearic Islands.