Real Murcia has a difficult game ahead of them. That the granas finish in the top two of their group is, mathematically, a utopia. The majority of combinations leave those of Loreto out of the First RFEF, even winning the three games that remain for the end of the second phase of the League. The draw against El Ejido, the defeat in the initial match of the second against Linense himself and the stumble a week ago against Tamaraceite have condemned, along with all the previous setbacks, the granas to ostracism, to the well of the Third.

But, despite the slim chances of success, what the red first team should try is to end the season with their heads held high, with dignity. At least, Murcia must win the two games that remain at home and show respect for the shield they wear on their chest and also for the punished Granas fans for whom the season is going uphill.

Murcia’s problem this season has not been the attitude; both the squad designed in summer and the new winter reinforcements have tried to meet the objectives set by the entity and have shown themselves involved, although the sporting disaster can be explained by the lack of quality and capacity of the chosen soccer players and the few flight hours of the two granas technicians of this course.

Iván Pérez could return in the penultimate home game of a campaign that, except for a miracle, will end Murcia in the 2nd RFEF



Full of victories



With the board headed by Tornel already preparing for next year, the current squad, which ends almost entirely in contract, has the opportunity to vindicate itself against a rival who arrives at Enrique Roca very oiled. After an uneven final stretch of the first phase, Balompédica Linense started the second at full speed. In fact, they have added the nine points at stake by defeating Murcia, Córdoba and Sevilla Atlético, also scoring six goals in these duels. They have not lost in their last four outings and have surpassed a Sevilla Atlético who seemed unstoppable in the table. Those of Calderón, if they win today at Enrique Roca and Tamaraceite does not do so in Córdoba, they will already have a ticket for the new First RFEF and they will celebrate it on the Murcian lawn.

Loreto will not have Álvaro Moreno, who will serve a sanction, and will pull Miguel Muñoz or Antonio López to replace him in the center of the defense, the most fragile area and indicated by the fans of the gray team. Iván Pérez, the one chosen by Algar and Adrián Hernández to be the starting left-back, could return to a call-up after being unemployed since last January 31.