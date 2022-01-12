Panoramic view of the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia. / NACHO GARCÍA / AGM

There are still 17 intense days left to finish the regular phase of the competition in the fourth Spanish category, but some Real Murcia managers are already thinking about how to help their team achieve promotion to 1st RFEF.

In addition to providing Manolo Molina, grana sports director, with the necessary amount to sign two or three ref