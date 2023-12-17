Sunday, December 17, 2023, 12:43



Once again, Murcia woke up this Sunday with unfavorable air quality after the number of PM10 and PM2.5 particles skyrocketed. The San Basilio station in the capital registered a negative quality index during the morning and was the only point in the Region with contaminated air.

This episode has been occurring recurrently in the capital in recent weeks. From early in the morning, the San Basilio station recorded more than 40.24 microns/cubic meter of PM10 particles and almost 26 of PM2.5, which left unfavorable air quality in the capital on a day that many residents take advantage of. to walk or play sports.