THE TRUTH Murcia Monday, 4 October 2021, 09:43



Far from slowing down at the end of the summer season, the drop in unemployment continues in the Region of Murcia for the seventh consecutive month with 7,355 fewer unemployed in September. A decrease that leaves the total number of unemployed at 93,507 people, below the unemployment levels that the Community registered in September 2019, before the coronavirus crisis and its devastating effects on the economy.

This 7.29% drop compared to the previous month is five points higher than the national average (2.28%) and places the Region as the third community with the highest drop in unemployment, only surpassed by the Canary Islands (8.84%). ) and La Rioja (8.78%), in addition to the autonomous city of Ceuta (8.40%). In year-on-year terms, unemployment has fallen by almost 21%, compared to 13.73% of the national average, a figure that only exceeds the Balearic Islands (36.09%).

Unemployment fell in all economic sectors, although the most notable gross decrease was experienced by services with 3,844 fewer unemployed (-5.88%). In addition, the figures also point to a decrease in youth unemployment, since 1,213 people got their first job last September. Both agriculture and construction registered similar falls of over 10%, while in industry unemployment fell by 864 people (-5.64%).