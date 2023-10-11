Six Real Murcia fans are summoned to testify on November 30 in Criminal Court number 1 in Cartagena. These ultras from the Grana team must respond to justice for allegedly causing damage to the Cartagonova municipal stadium during the derby played on April 7, 2019 and valued at more than five thousand euros. The Cartagena City Council, as the complainant, will in turn have to ratify a procedure that previously went through the Court of Instruction number 4 of Cartagena.

These Real Murcia fans were detained and identified by National Police agents at the scene. Subsequently, the officials drew up minutes and notified them that the corresponding sanction included in the Sports Law would be applied. [3.001 euros por persona] and another, by the Cartagena City Council, for causing damage to the furniture. All this, before getting on the bus back to Murcia.

THE AMOUNT 5,000

euros Approximately, this is what the damage allegedly caused by Real Murcia ultras during the regional derby against Efesé, on April 7, 2019, is valued at. Six people were identified who must go to the Criminal Court on November 30.

Municipal technicians counted at least 87 seats torn from the lower north end, the area where visiting fans are usually located at the Cartagonova stadium; damage to toilets; painted on the facade; and adhesives on an advertising panel that forced its replacement with a new one. Furthermore, during the celebration of the goal by the visiting striker Chumbi, the perimeter fence that separates this sector of Cartagonova from the moat and the playing field also broke. In total, damages valued at around 5,000 euros, according to the damage balance prepared at the time by technicians from the Department of Sports.

Municipal technicians counted around 87 broken seats in the lower north end stands, among other damage.

The Cartagena City Council included all of these damages in an extensive claim that they took to court in 2019. Steps for possible compensation began to be taken last year. In March 2017, municipal technicians also verified the destruction of the same perimeter fence and several seats in another derby.

The reception, under study



While waiting for this judgment, municipal technicians and the security team are already coordinating and studying a possible reception for the Albinegro team this Saturday, upon their arrival at the stadium to play against Racing de Santander.

The fans were identified by the National Police and a fine of 3,001 euros was applied to them under the Sports Law.

Last season there was already a massive welcome to the Efesé bus, both on the trip to Albacete and the following week with the sight of Burgos, which the current Albinegro coach Julián Calero was training.