With the nerves on the surface, but the illusion through the clouds. With overflowing emotion and intact desire. Inside and outside the Church of Nuestro Padre Jesús de Murcia. It is Good Friday, a special day in Holy Week in the capital. The clock said 8:00 in the morning and the city was about to turn purple and become a veritable museum. Make way for the ‘salzillos’, make way for La Santa Cena.

The streets of Murcia once again ’embraced’ the procession of the Brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno, perhaps the most anticipated of each Holy Week and one of the most emblematic of the capital. The ‘salzillos’ returned a year later to illuminate a city that dresses up to live the most special day before beginning to say goodbye to this period of the year.

The wait until another Good Friday was long, especially the previous hours. «When you see the tunic and the hood prepared on the chair the night before you feel a knot in your stomach; you know that you have little left to enjoy the most beautiful morning of Holy Week and of the year”, confesses Antonio Nicolás, a penitent. His smile camouflages the nerves, perhaps the dream, but not the desire to tour Murcia accompanied by his family: “There is no day like this,” he emphasizes.

Outside the temple, impatience and desire merged among the neighbors. Inside, the nervousness between penitents and porters was palpable in the environment. A few minutes after 8:01 a.m., when the first banner, preceded by the first horns, opened the doors at once. The neighborhood of San Andrés gave a warm welcome to the first ‘moraos’ Nazarenes and to La Santa Cena, the first step of the ‘salzillos’. From there, the procession headed for the San Antolín neighborhood with the desire to once again savor the glory of showing the eight images of the sculptor Francisco Salzillo and the step that is by an anonymous author.

The drums set the rhythm in the morning ‘morá’. Rehearsals are over, it was time to go on stage. «It is a pride and we feel a tremendous illusion. Each blow represents the mockery that they made of Jesus Christ on the way to the cross on the mount of the Romans. Every year there is more desire for this day to arrive, which cannot be compared with anything », assures a Pedro Martínez who does not let go of his drum.



Murcia got up early with pleasure this Friday. The cold of the first hours of the day was not a problem, there was a way to combat it. Those who came to the door of the private church were able to enjoy a hot chocolate in San Agustín square, where some bars were installed to sweeten the morning even more and raise the temperature. The sun did not take long to appear, nor did he want to miss the appointment. And with him, shortly before 8.30, the Holy Supper, the first of the steps, which was surrounded by the applause of those present.

Under the robes family traditions that are impossible to break are hidden. This is the case of Inés Bermejo, a penitent who goes out every year with her parents and this one with her aunt: «We live it with great enthusiasm and a lot of waiting. Also with some nerves due to the weather, but it is a special day. Almost everyone awaits with emotion the passage through the Cathedral, but there are other special corners of the city to dye purple: «The passage through San Nicolás street is my favorite moment, something unique. There is barely room for footsteps and people stand up. Observing the faces when they look at the Christ is very exciting”, adds Inés.



Small, young and old, most of them prepared with phones in hand to immortalize the moment and capture the best ‘morá’ image, packed the San Agustín square, the first enclave in Murcia to receive penitents, bands and those in charge of carrying them on their shoulders -and in the heart- the 9 steps. From there, the procession continued through Arrixaca, Sagasta and Pilar streets before heading to San Pedro.

In front of the doors of the temple, numerous personalities met, among them, the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, the mayor of the capital, José Antonio Serrano, the president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, and the councilor Marcos Ortuno.