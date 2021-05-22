The Murcia Study Rooms are back to provide 24-hour service. From this Friday the Ronda Sur and Los Dolores facilities are open all day and, as of Monday, the hours of the remaining rooms will be extended once the access systems are reprogrammed.

For this, disinfection measures will be increased. Thus, two daily intensive cleaning and ventilations will be carried out, one first thing in the morning after the end of the night shift and another after the end of the daily shift with the highest occupation. These cleaning and ventilation operations will be carried out without the presence of users and the installation will be kept empty for a minimum time of 30 minutes to allow the complete renewal of the air in the room.

The capacity of the rooms continues to be limited by the minimum distance of 1.5 meters between users. The maximum allowed occupancy of each of its rooms will depend on the municipal alert level established weekly, being 100% of the capacity with a low alert level, 75% with a medium / high alert level, and 50% with a low alert level. very high and extreme alert.

The Councilor for Education, Urban Agenda and Open Government, Antonio Benito, explained that “after the end of the state of alarm, it is the regional government who every weekend establishes the sanitary measures that regulate what can or cannot be done in the Region of Murcia. That is why we ask the Ministry of Health for instructions on capacity and opening hours of our study rooms. Last week we bought the new disinfection material but, in the absence of response, we had to request an exceptional permit from the Municipal Health Services, under conditions similar to those established by the council for study rooms at the University of Murcia, to be able to open the municipal rooms 24 hours a day ».

“We have had to act urgently and under our responsibility because students need this service now, which is when they have to prepare for university exams, public exams or the EBAU. Our young people could not continue waiting in vain for the regional government, the decision could not be delayed any longer, “said Benito.

For the issuance of this report from the Department of Health, the basic regulations in force both nationally and of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia that regulate general and sectoral measures in attention to the existing alert level were taken into account at all times.