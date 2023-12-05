Murcia students cannot get out of the tailgate of PISA, the global assessment that measures the level of competence of 15-year-old students in the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Relegated to the last places in Mathematics, the students of the Region improve in the latest global evaluation in Science and Reading, and although they remain below the averages of their peers in Spain and the OECD, they better cope with the general setback that has occurred. of course the 2022 Report, greatly burdened by the pandemic.

As a result of their environment and context, students in the Region do not improve -only slightly in Science-, but neither do the indicators that place the Community with the lowest socioeconomic indices in the OECD and with the highest proportion of students with disabilities. support and repeater needs. The results of the new edition are not good: 15-year-old students from Murcia are fourth from the bottom in Mathematics, only ahead of those from Melilla, the Canary Islands and Andalusia, and although they improve in Science and Reading, they are still below the Spanish average and that of the OECD countries in all the subjects analyzed by PISA.

Having evaluated the data with more perspective and detail, the truth is that the general failure in Sciences is lower in the Region (it is still below the average, but it rises three points, while Spain drops three points and the OECD four points); and even in the queue, the students of the Region have advanced positions compared to 2012, while the rest have been leaving points in that decade.

The score achieved in Mathematics by the 2,200 students from 52 educational centers in the Region who took the tests after two confinement courses and blended classes remains at 463 in the 2022 edition of the report, ten points below Spain and eleven less than those achieved by Murcian students in the previous edition of the report, in 2018. The only reason for relief from the poor results of the Region in Mathematics is found in the fact that the failure is general: the average of the countries of the OECD leaves more than ten points in this matter, and Spain eight. Thus, Spain and the Region, despite everything, fell less than the international average.

The area of ​​Sciences places the Region in a better position, which with 482 points advances steps compared to the last report and improves until it is close to the Spanish average and the OECD average, from which it is only three points apart. Murcian students surpass those from eight communities and, although they do not reach the average, they rise on the list compared to the last edition. In Reading, fifteen-year-olds in the Region are also below the average, although in this area they narrow the gap with 468 points that place them four points behind the national average. In the 2018 results, which were published months late because anomalies were detected in the tests of several communities, the students of the Region were among the leading positions, with 481 points, and above the Spanish average, of 477 points.

PISA results cannot be abstracted from the restrictions of the pandemic. The students of the Region who took the exams in May 2022 represent a generation especially marked by the limitations of Covid, who suffered in key courses for their academic progression: they studied a quarter of ESO confined and attended class for a full year in blended format, that is, they only went to the classroom on alternate days and taking turns with their classmates. The Region was one of the most restrictive in Spain with limitations on class attendance and maintained the blended format for an entire academic year.

The worst result in Spain



The pandemic has dragged Spain to its worst result in PISA. The country has never shined in the most prestigious educational evaluation in the world, but in this edition the damage caused to its institutes by the pandemic has contributed decisively to its worst result in the two long decades of the tests’ existence. All in all, students from Castilla y León, Asturias, Cantabria, Madrid, La Rioja and Navarra exceed the Spanish average, while Murcia, the Canary Islands, Andalusia, the Balearic Islands and Catalonia are worse than the average.

The slightly more than 30,000 15-year-old students from all the autonomous communities who underwent the external audit in 2022 obtained on average the worst grade achieved in the Mathematics exam and achieved the second lowest grades in history in the Science and Technology tests. Reading comprehension. The joint poorest result in the eight editions of the test that measures the educational level of the 36 countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and 45 other territories and states.

The OECD experts themselves admit that the general drop in knowledge, much less pronounced in Spain than in other countries, is directly related to the closure of schools and tele-teaching, first, and the quarantines and limitations of the normal development of classes, later, they have damaged the quality of learning for years. In the case of Spain, it is estimated that of the eight points that students lost on average in the Mathematics test – the main one in this edition, which lasted half of the exam – seven are attributable to the Covid breaks.

Despite the mediocre result, Spanish students have knowledge in the three subjects that is practically identical to that of the average in OECD and EU countries. It is not so much for its own merit as for the failure of the rest. In the four years since the previous tests, those of 2018, the gap of 24 points between the three exams that passed Spain has been reduced to a single point in the case of the group of most advanced countries and two if we look only at The EU. While Spanish students dropped nine points between the three tests, OECD students dropped 32. Their drops in Mathematics and Reading are huge.

Better adaptation



The reason is that Spanish educational centers adapted better to the evils of the pandemic. They were the fifth OECD country that closed classrooms on the fewest days. About 45 compared to 214 in Mexico or 190 in Poland. Only 46% of schoolchildren had their classroom closed for more than three months compared to the 51% average in the rest of the developed countries (although in the Region the blended format shortened the distance). Spain also implemented a tele-teaching plan with fewer problems, although up to 34% of its students had comprehension difficulties at least once a week with distance learning and 22% struggled due to not having help to carry out these tasks. In fact, the Region’s unions attribute the Community’s poor results to the premature withdrawal of personnel reinforcements for Covid.

Despite falling in scores, the greater resilience of the educational system against Covid has made Spain improve positions in the three ‘rankings’. It rises between two and seven places in the lists, placing it at 24th of the 36 OECD countries and 28th of the 81 participating territories. In line with neighbors such as Germany, France, Italy or Portugal.

However, mediocrity is evident when compared to the most successful educational systems. Singapore students, world leaders in the three subjects, have an advantage over Spaniards equivalent to between one and a half and three grades, depending on the discipline, and those from Japan, the best in the OECD, are two grades ahead of them.

The low socioeconomic and cultural level hinders the results



The effect of socioeconomic status on student performance is decisive. The PISA Report uses the so-called Index of Social, Economic and Cultural Status (Isec), which combines the educational and professional level of the parents, income and household possessions (internet connection, computers…) to gauge its effect in the results. In the case of the Region, the data is key, since Murcia has the lowest Isec index in Spain, only ahead of Ceuta and Melilla. The index is established assuming that the OECD average is 0.0. From there, Spain scores -0.03 and Madrid +0.25. The Region registers -0.24.

The Isec index of the Region is -0.24, while the Spanish average is -0.03 and that of Madrid, +0.25

On average, across OECD countries, socioeconomically advantaged students scored 93 points higher in mathematics than disadvantaged students. In Spain, this performance gap is 86 points. The PISA Report also performs another statistic, in which it calibrates the results by discounting the Isec. In this classification, the Region achieves 9 more points in Mathematics than it has obtained in the general classification, 472 points.

Spain’s discreet position in the ‘ranking’ has a lot to do with two of its weaknesses. The first, our schools have a percentage of lagging students, those who fail to demonstrate the minimum knowledge of a subject at the end of compulsory education, somewhat lower than the OECD -between 2 and 4 points less-, but they suffer a large deficit in excellent students, who do not exceed 5% or 6%. They are three points below the OECD and light years behind Singapore, with 41% excellent in Mathematics. The second weakness is that we have more than twice as many repeaters (22%) as the rest of the advanced countries.

The Region repeats the international and national pattern, which indicates that male students obtain better performance in Mathematics than female students; They achieve a better grade in Reading than their peers; and in Sciences there is no clear statistical trend. The ownership of the center where students study, public or private, also has an impact on the results: in the three areas analyzed by PISA, student results are higher in privately owned institutes, which in the case of the Region are mostly agreed. Not all positions below the average are negative for the Community: Murcia students have a lower incidence of bullying, with a percentage of 6.1% of students who report feeling this way, compared to the national average of 6. 5%.

Two school years behind Japan and one behind Castilla y León



The PISA Report uses its own scale to measure students’ skills: it establishes the average score of OECD countries at 500 and, on that basis, marks the deviations that distribute students into six levels. In this framework, it is considered that 30 points of difference are equivalent to one academic year. Taking that reference, Murcian students are behind in courses compared to several countries and regions.

Points of difference in the PISA Report are approximately equivalent to one academic year.

Thus, 15-year-old students in the Region would be lagging behind the dozen countries, almost all of them Asian, that have managed to improve their results. With respect to Singapore, which has risen 6 points in Mathematics, to 575 points, the Region is three academic years behind. Two years separate the Murcian students from the Japanese and a full year from the Belgians. Without leaving Spain, students from Castilla y León are also one year ahead in Mathematical competence with respect to Murcia, and Asturias, Cantabria and Madrid are close.

The level of competence in Mathematics recorded by the Region is, however, similar to that recorded by students in Norway, with 468 points; United States, which remains with 465; Malta, with 466; and Croatia, which achieves a result identical to that of the Community.