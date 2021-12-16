“We received a message the day before we left that the trip was canceled and they gave us no reason.” A former student of the Capuchinos College in Murcia reported this Thursday before the Provincial Court the alleged scam that he suffered in the summer of 2013 with a final study trip to Mallorca that was never carried out. “We tried to call the agency, but they showed no signs of life.”

The experience of this young man is very similar to that of up to 650 students -110 of them from Murcia- who were allegedly defrauded by David M. Z, the owner of the Valencian travel agency Todo Listo. This Thursday he sat on the bench accused of appropriating the money of all these students, to whom he offered in the summer of 2013 an end-of-study trip to Palma de Mallorca that was never made. His statement, initially scheduled for this Thursday, was postponed until January 18. This first day was reserved for the testimonies of those affected by the alleged scam.

“An agency employee came to the center and offered us the trip,” recalled a former student from the Jesuitinas school, also in the capital. “They told us that everything had to be paid for before the trip.” Some of these witnesses explained to the magistrates that, after the cancellation of the trip, they contacted their supposed hotel and it explained that there was no reservation made. Some places on the ferry that were supposed to take them to the island were, apparently, hired.

The prosecutor accuses David M. of having entered with this vacation package more than 283,600 euros, which he added to his assets allegedly “moved by the intention of obtaining an economic benefit.” He requests that he be sentenced to four years in prison for an alleged crime of fraud and that he be forced to return the money they gave for the trip to all those injured.

As the prosecutor explains in his brief of provisional conclusions, in October 2011 the defendant expanded the corporate purpose of his company, dedicating himself, in addition to the sale of advertising, to the activities of a travel agency. Thus, with the help of a network of collaborators spread throughout the country, it offered vacation packages for students’ end-of-year trips in schools.

Bankruptcy



In this way, he made a commitment with a group of 650 students to transfer them from Valencia to Mallorca with departure dates between June 21 and 25, 2013 and return between June 28 and July 2, and to offer them accommodation on the island. However, underlines the Public Ministry, after receiving the money advanced by the families of the schoolchildren in the bank accounts assigned for this purpose, it incorporated the amount into its patrimony. The same night that the students had to start the trip, they received emails informing them that it had been canceled. Later, the suspect proceeded to request a voluntary bankruptcy, which was accepted by a Valencian court in June 2014.

During their declaration, most of those affected assured that they had not been informed that the agency had entered bankruptcy and that they could claim the money owed in the framework of that bankruptcy. The prosecutor points out, in his letter, that the travel agency had secured with the mercantile Axa the provision of a guarantee for the amount of 180,303 euros to respond to the reimbursement of the funds deposited. He remarks that the bankrupt company must respond to the return of the money to the families and their insurance company directly.