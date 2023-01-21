The grana team recovered from Bilbao Athletic’s tie in the second half with the help of Muleño, who did not start but scored two goals
The clash against Bilbao Athletic went a long way. He showed that Real Murcia is a mentally strong team, who knew how to recover from the defeat by Elda and also from the draw by the rojiblanco subsidiary, winning a game that was uphill for them. And he also showed that there is a committed dressing room that believes in what it does and that does not have anyone left over.
