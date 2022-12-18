The granas strike down the Balearic Islands with forceful football that leaves the granas close to the lead
Everything comes out for Real Murcia, although it is not the result of chance. The year 2022 ends for the grana team in the best possible way, having a feast against a rival designed to rise who was swallowed by the grana machine, who without having as much the ball as usual dealt three blows to a Balearic Islands that is a year away light of the murcia
#Murcia #smells #promotion
Leave a Reply