Members of the Murcian Municipal Corporation, with the mayor José Antonio Serrano at the helm, staged a minute of silence this Friday morning against the sexist murders that during this month of December suffered a “horrific” increase. Serrano stressed that the fight against this scourge involves education, “from a young age” to promote “equality, and there are no ambiguities.”

Serrano added that because the data on deaths of women at the hands of their ex-partners had skyrocketed in December, “a City Council like that of Murcia, the seventh city in Spain, could not stand in profile and not go out to denounce it. ». And he did not miss the opportunity to emphasize political positions such as Vox, “which deny” the existence of this type of violence against women.

The mayor, together with the Councilor for Equality, Teresa Franco, stressed that the City Council had joined the Viogen project, through which the Local Police collaborates with the National Police and the Civil Guard in the protection of women who report situations of gender violence.

Franco also stressed the need for public institutions to “continue investing and investing in allocating funds to educate in values ​​of equality and respect and equal treatment between men and women; there is a lack of gender perspective in many sectors”. And he mentioned Justice, Psychology or Health, among others. Finally, the councilor insisted: “We must prevent and protect them when they are alive.”