In a period as complicated as the one that society is still trying to leave behind, it seemed fair that the municipality’s Gold Medals, awarded this Sunday at the Teatro Circo Murcia, went to entities that have played an important role in channel the solidarity of Murcia and, at the same time, in pursuit of their well-being. Undoubted has been the dedication of the group of nurses, “always at the foot of the canyon during the pandemic” and on the front line “due to their special closeness to the patient,” recalled the president of their professional association, Manuel García.

“When I visit those who work and collaborate with Caritas, I see that they are better than me,” confessed the bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena when collecting the distinction for this NGO. «The Murcian is a supportive people; The Spanish Association Against Cancer in Murcia is one of the highest-grossing organizations in Spain”, confirmed Manuel Molina Boix, president of this well-known entity, confirming all of the above.

Together with these honors, the titles were given to the new adopted and favorite children of the municipality. The first two were for two women from the world of culture. The writer from Huelva, Carmen Montero Molina, tireless worker for the promotion of reading through her foundation, thanked “all those who have stood up” to say that she is as much a daughter of this land as anyone. «They say that my profession, that of an actress, is to lie; What I defend is that I interpret reality in my own way and that is what I have always done when, being born in Orihuela, I have pointed out that I am from Murcia and now I can say it with a title”, proclaimed the actress Pepa Aniorte.

The acknowledgments as favorite sons went to two journalists. The first, posthumously, was Ismael Galiana, who “was not a huertano, cofrade or sardinero, but knew how to be profoundly Murcian in other ways, especially through the gastronomy of this land,” said his son Ismael, also a journalist. “I have been named the favorite son of the territory of memories,” commented the head of Culture for TVE news, Carlos del Amor, while recounting his childhood in the Capuchinos patio, in the Tontódromo, in La Condomina or in the old cinema Coy, as well as his adolescence and youth in La Merced and in a thousand and one corners of the bars.

“They are people and groups that have put the name of Murcia in gold letters,” said the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, to close the event.