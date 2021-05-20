It is a request that has been insisted on for several months and it is not intended to give up, as it is considered easy, profitable and, above all, feasible. Representatives of neighborhood associations and parents of students from the neighborhoods around the Carmen station requested yesterday, during a meeting with the Government delegate, José Vélez, that the provisional footbridge that gives access to the railway platforms, in such a way that the passage from one side of the tracks to the other is allowed during the duration of the underground works.

The residents of Carmen, Santiago el Mayor, Barriomar, San Pío X, Ronda Sur and Ermita del Rosario believe that this measure would facilitate the permeability and mobility of residents, especially if one takes into account that about 32% of the minors enrolled in school in Carmen centers they come from the neighborhoods located on the other side of the roads.

In addition, it would help reduce circulatory collapses at peak times. “Vélez has promised to transfer our requests to Adif in the meeting that he will hold next week with his representatives,” they added from these associations.