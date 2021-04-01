The hospitals in the Region of Murcia they endure the pull at the gates of the announced fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. This is shown by the latest epidemiological data made public by the Ministry of Health, which registers a decrease in both the number of patients hospitalized in the ward and those admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

At the moment there are a total of 87 hospitalized, which represents a decrease in five patients compared to the previous day, of which 37 (two less) are in serious condition admitted to the ICU.

Although the one related to hospital pressure is one of the epidemiological indicators that remains stable, and even improves, in the Region of Murcia, the same does not happen with the number of cases of sick people who are currently experiencing Covid-19. In these there are a total of 735 diagnosed patients, so from Health they are already counting four consecutive days with a promotion in this data, which at the last count stood at 711.

The data of new infections by coronavirus in the Region of Murcia in the last 24 hours it stands at 87, slightly below the 99 reported in the previous count. 22 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 12 to Cartagena, 7 to Lorca, 5 to Torre Pacheco, 5 to La Unión, 4 to Fuente Álamo, 4 to Puerto Lumbreras, 4 to Totana, 3 to Alhama de Murcia, 3 to Molina de Segura , 3 to San Pedro del Pinatar. The rest are spread over various locations.

Positivity rate within limit



Taking into account the 2,096 PCR tests that were carried out on Wednesday in the Region that were used to detect a total of 87 cases, the positivity rate stands at 4.15%, below the limit of 5% that the health authorities recommend to consider the curve under control of contagions.

Two new deceased



The Region of Murcia, on the other hand, returned to register a newer day fatalities from coronavirus when two new deaths were recorded, a 62-year-old man from Lorca and another 86-year-old man from Murcia.

Since the health crisis began, a total of 108,509 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia; 106,207 (61 in the last 24 hours) have already been discharged. The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health has carried out a total of 974,033 PCR and antigen tests and 105,100 antibody tests.