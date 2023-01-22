E.F.Q. MURCIA Sunday, January 22, 2023, 11:39



Murcia has come to Fitur to project its attractions as a tourist destination. Gastronomy, heritage and the cultural vanguard are present in an offer also focused on sustainability and the implementation of actions to consolidate itself as a smart destination. “The municipality is currently working on the implementation of a diverse offer of tourist products adapted to current market trends, which favors the development of memorable experiences for different segments and to be enjoyed at any time of the year,” says the councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex.

To make the tourist offer more accessible, the Department of Tourism is developing several actions, presented within the framework of Fitur. One of them is ‘Unblock’, a unique and transversal platform that brings together all the city’s resources and services in a mobile ‘app’ with the aim of improving and personalizing the experience of citizens and visitors and positioning Murcia as a benchmark for smart tourism. .

The municipality was present at the Assembly of the AVE Cities Network that was held at the Turespaña stand. This network makes known the destinations connected by AVE with tools with ‘avexperience’, showing an offer of interest to both the client and the tour operator with direct access areas and packages of tourist experiences.

congress tourism



Business tourism is one of the great banners of the sector for the municipality, being a leader at the regional level. In 2022, Murcia hosted 76 congresses attended by more than 20,000 professionals.

Murcia has taken advantage of Fitur to attract new congresses through the Events Accelerator, a project aimed at streamlining the necessary procedures for the transfer of municipally owned buildings and their use as unique spaces to host events (Artillery Barracks, Almudí Palace, Los Molinos del Río, Ramón Gaya Museum, Carmen Artistic Laboratory and Circus Theater).

Murcia focused its promotion in Fitur on three pillars. Regarding heritage, he presented projects such as ‘Eternal Murcia’ or the Tourism Sustainability Plan, with 15 actions that will promote the different tourist enclaves and promote the city as a destination. For the cultural vanguard, he stopped at the opening of the Center for Contemporary Culture ‘Cárcel Vieja’.

Regarding gastronomy, the Strategic Tourism Plan 2021-2025 includes, among its main objectives, promoting gastronomic tourism and strengthening the brand image linked to the city, its orchards and its products. Among the actions is the start-up of the Municipal Gastronomic Center, which will serve as a motor for the promotion of Murcian culinary proposals.