This Thursday, the municipality of Murcia reached the maximum level (3) of the protocol for air pollution due to the poor air quality recorded in the last week. This situation comes after the daily average of the maximum pollution limit for PM10 particles, one of the most harmful to the body due to its small size, has been exceeded for five consecutive days. The Ministry of the Environment has assured that this “unfavorable scenario is motivated by the absence of wind and rain that do not renew the atmosphere.” Once this level 3, of atmospheric alert, has been reached, the protocol contemplates the development of a specific traffic control plan.

The Murcia City Council, based on this protocol, has prohibited access to the city of heavy goods trucks and has forced all demolitions or construction works where polluting dust is raised to be paralyzed. The vice mayor of the Consistory, Rebeca Pérez, has explained that traffic will not be restricted at the entrances to the center of Murcia nor will parking be prohibited in the areas regulated by the ORA (measures included in the protocol). They argue that, if these restrictions were applied, the pollution would be concentrated in other areas of the town where there would be a greater density of traffic, so it would be “counterproductive.” She also adds that they do not plan, for the moment, to suspend outdoor Christmas party events or events due to the pollution episode.

In addition, the City Council has established the free parking of all park and ride facilities in the municipality to facilitate the parking of cars away from the center of Murcia. Pérez has argued that the pollution problem in Murcia is not caused by excess traffic, but by a meteorological phenomenon called 'thermal inversion'. This is why, as he has pointed out, the City Council “does not foresee restricting” car access to the city, but rather “facilitating the flow of traffic”, in relation to the measures already taken such as free public transport or parking. free deterrents.

This regional protocol establishes for Murcia the paralysis of all construction works until the protocol is deactivated, but also the modification of freight transport schedules through the municipality to avoid greater traffic density at peak times. Regarding the movement of vehicles, parking should be prohibited in the areas regulated by the ORA, specifically in the central 'almond' of the city. The screens of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) must display these advertisements. At the same time, the traffic of vehicles over ten years old would be restricted within the central 'almond' of the city. The City Council points out that the measures taken, based on the problem of thermal inversion, are also contemplated by the protocol.

Huermur asks to cut traffic in the city



For its part, the Association for the Conservation of the Heritage of the Orchard of Murcia (Huermur), which had submitted a written document to the capital's City Council demanding that alert level 3 be decreed, requested that “all measures be immediately enforced.” and each of the restrictions and prohibitions established by the current air pollution protocol, starting with the limitation of parking in the ORA zone (blue and green), private traffic and works.

Among the coordinated measures that can be taken between Traffic, the Local Police and the DGT when level 3 is activated are the prohibition of vehicle parking in the regulated ORA area when the exceedances occur at the San Basilio station and the stoppage of the works, as well as changing the loading and unloading time slot during peak pollution hours.

The conservation entity warns municipal officials that “there are two occasions this year 2023 in which ADIF has not been ordered to stop the AVE works despite what is established in the current protocol with the activation of the maximum level, for What if there is a third, or any other omission is detected (restrictions in the ORA zone or traffic), it will be communicated to national and European bodies, given that these are works of immense magnitude, which generate a huge amount of dust and emissions. in the air. You just have to see how Barriomar and the Alcantarilla road are buried in dust every day,” they noted.

“The protection of health and the environment by monitoring air quality is no joke, Murcia smells like exhaust pipes and pollution,” they criticized, adding that these episodes especially affect the health of the weakest population such as children, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses.