The municipality of Murcia presented this Friday at the Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur), its brand ‘Esencia de Huerta, Alma de Ciudad’. From the regional stand, the city and its surroundings projected a model with which they seek to differentiate themselves, in the medium and long term, as a benchmark for sustainable, intelligent and innovative tourism that increases the tourist experience with an offer of quality and excellence.

This presentation featured speeches by the Mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, and the Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex. And it concluded with the projection of a promotional video in which the Murcia brand was shown, represented in the ‘Esencia de Huerta, Alma de Ciudad’ campaign.

As the most representative icons, the campaign uses places such as the Cristo de Monteagudo, the Huerto de Las Bombas, the Cathedral or the Puente de Los Peligros, which link the history of the municipality with other prominent icons that today are symbols of our Culture; such as its theaters or spaces such as the Moneo that speak of a current, innovative and modern city, full of life, essentially linked to its roots where gastronomy and its natural heritage are always present.

José Antonio Serrano stressed that «Murcia is more than what is known about it. No matter how much we discover, it always surprises us more, it gives us something more. If the visitor is not attracted by its heritage, it will be by its cultural offer; if not for this, it will be for its gastronomy or for its scenic beauty or for its people». Serrano stressed that “we work on different projects aimed at protecting and conserving the orchard as an economic engine, but also a tourist one, as a sign of historical identity and as a palpable indicator of sustainability.”

Murcia was shown this year at Fitur as a quality, safe and attractive tourist destination for visitors to enjoy its culture and leisure, its heritage and traditions and its natural environment and high-level outdoor sporting events.

Municipal gastronomic space



The Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex, announced four lines of strategic action on which the City Council is already working. “Historic Murcia coexists today with a modern and vibrant city, an avant-garde and creative city that advances in culture, music, gastronomy and that offers new tourist and sports experiences in the natural spaces that surround it. Being a city of contrasts allows us to present ourselves in an innovative and diverse way, being more competitive in terms of tourism”, indicated the mayor during the presentation.

García Rex advanced the implementation of a project to create a permanent gastronomic space that generates synergies with local producers and consolidates the local culinary identity as a fundamental value of our tourism model.

Another line of action in the coming months will be the recovery of the historic Silk Road as a cultural and tourist attraction, including it in the Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe, with the idea of ​​turning it into a benchmark of European heritage. With this project, it is about putting in value one of the first global trade routes of Humanity in which Murcia and its Mediterranean surroundings played a fundamental role as a link between East and West.

Panorama, the first Festival of Music Venues in Spain



The municipality projected in Fitur an event already started at the end of 2021. It is Panorama, the first Festival de Salas in Spain. An initiative that recognizes and equates concert halls as cultural spaces at the same level as performing arts and cinematographic exhibition halls. With it, the thriving Murcian music scene is vindicated as part of the city’s cultural heritage. ‘Panorama’ will become an annual meeting for artists, the public and professionals from the music scene, which will promote the Murcia brand and its values ​​in the national calendar of cultural events.

Murcia will once again host the greatest MTB adventure in 2022, a challenge for the brave that will allow you to live the experience of crossing Spain from the center to the southeast, non-stop and enjoying spectacular landscapes day and night. The second edition of the Non Stop Madrid-Murcia will be held from September 16 to 18 this year.