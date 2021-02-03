The Moderna laboratory vaccine has already reached the Region. The Municipal Vaccination Service of the Murcia City Council yesterday launched this alternative to that of the Pfizer company with trainees in the last courses of Dentistry, Medicine and Nursing at the Catholic University, UCAM. They are students who are part of the groups included in the first vaccination protocol because they must complete their preparation in hospitals and health centers in order to receive the title.

The Service has received a thousand doses and, of these, it finally used 311 of the 364 planned, since there were students who did not appear at the facilities of the Powder Garden, and others were listed twice on the list received by the Service. Although the administration of the doses was scheduled to begin first thing in the morning, a logistical problem in the distribution caused it to be delayed until noon.

Today it is planned to vaccinate with the Moderna formula fifty UMU students who were left out of the first call because they were in quarantine, as well as two other UCAM students who could not be inoculated yesterday.

The young people had to wait 15 minutes after receiving the dose to verify that they did not suffer side effects, before returning home, and have been directly summoned to return for the second dose on March 2.

The vaccine from this laboratory, which has an efficacy of between 90% and 95% in the age groups included in the protocol, has some storage advantages over that of Pfizer, such as that it can be kept in the refrigerator of the Garden facilities, because once defrosted it lasts up to 30 days in the fridge at a temperature between 2 and 8 degrees, according to sources from the Municipal Service. In contrast, Pfizer formula can only be kept five days after thawing.

Moderna’s vaccine, on the other hand, has a specific schedule for injecting the second dose: it must be done just 28 days after the first, while Pfizer’s has a wider range starting at 21 days. The latter can be moved once it has been thawed, not the Moderna one, which does not allow movement. Another difference between the two is that the one that was being administered until now had to be reconstituted from the vial, so it has been possible to obtain up to 6 doses. Moderna’s vaccine includes ten doses in each vial, but it does not have to be reconstituted, it is loaded directly into all ten syringes and the vaccination process is faster.

Get more doses



The Moderna laboratory, manufacturer of the second of the vaccines administered in the European Union, believes it has found a possible temporary solution to the lack of prophylaxis supplies. The North American company has proposed to the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) to fill each of the vials in which the product is presented with more doses in order to be able to manufacture and distribute more quickly.

“It is about filling vials with additional doses of the vaccine, up to 15 doses compared to the current 10,” the laboratory explained in a statement. The president of the company, Stephen Hoge, clarified that this technique would significantly increase the number of vaccines available because, “beyond the amount of pharmaceutical product available, there is the number of vials that can be filled in a period of time determined”.

And, although the amount of compound is the same, the impossibility of bottling it faster is also limiting production.