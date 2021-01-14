The Technical Committee for the Monitoring of Covid-19 of the Murcia City Council proposed this Thursday different measures to minimize the spread of the coronavirus in the municipality that will be ratified by the Governing Board.

In this way, the City Council will postpone, from tomorrow Friday, the programming of the municipal theaters, Teatro Circo, Romea, and Bernal, for the next 15 days, and will suspend, as of this weekend, the youth activities of the youth spaces, the Language Clubs and the Redes para el Tiempo Libre program.

During the meeting, the proposals of the different government areas were studied to suspend non-essential activities, guarantee security and contain contagions during the coming weeks, under the President’s decree 4/2021 by which temporary measures are adopted restrictive to contain the spread of infections caused by Covid.

The mayor assured, during the meeting, that “these actions are adopted with responsibility and prudence, analyzing for each measure the scientific criteria that support it, its legal viability and the social impact it may generate. As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we will make all decisions with the calm and serenity that this situation requires and always seeking the common good.

The different measures, which will be ratified tomorrow at the Governing Board, are based on the protection of the health of Murcia, on the reinforcement of essential services and on the enhancement of citizen care to avoid displacement and reduce the mobility of the population .

Likewise, the City Council will increase the cleaning and security device in high-traffic spaces, containers, bins, urban furniture, public transport, dog recreation areas; and it will increase police surveillance to ensure compliance with the regulations established by the authorities to deal with the pandemic, such as the mandatory use of a mask, the reduction of capacity in private vehicles for people who are not living together, the restriction of mobility and the curfew. It will also promote the completion of online procedures, through electronic administration and teleworking.

Likewise, the City Council will promote the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 carried out by the Municipal Health Services, following the guidelines of the General Directorate of Public Health, prioritizing the supply of doses in residences for the elderly, health personnel and people with disabilities .

The measures adopted will be analyzed in detail, ratified this Friday at the Governing Board and communicated to the representatives of all municipal political groups in the Board of Spokespersons. Likewise, a press conference will be offered where these measures will be made public.

The Covid-19 Technical Monitoring Committee, meeting this afternoon, was attended by the councilors of the Government Team and representatives of the municipal services of Health, Local Police, Social Services and Civil Protection of the Murcia City Council.