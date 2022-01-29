Real Murcia wants to make room for the new winter signings. In addition to Popovici and Casado, the Grana technical secretariat is considering dismissing Fran García, a winger who has suffered from an injury caused on matchday three of the League against Intercity. Although the player from Madrid barely stayed out for a week, he returned to play with severe pain in his foot due to a fissure in one of his fingers, as LAVERDAD revealed last week.

This pain intensified with more force last weekend after the Madrid player received a blow in the duel against Marchamalo. Fran García will undergo medical tests next Monday that will determine the extent of his injury, but everything indicates that he will have to undergo surgery and face a period of two to three months off. The grana club could renew his contract for next year and use his file for another player who could be Drenthe, a footballer who will land in the grana club due to the insistence of the current leaders of the centennial club.

Drenthe, at the Enrique Roca



Royston Drenthe has undergone different tests this Saturday afternoon at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia under the supervision of Miguel Pay and Arturo Rubio, employees of the entity. Last week he was also subjected to various tests that determined the same conclusions obtained today: the 35-year-old footballer has been unemployed since the end of December and needs about a month and a half (in the best of cases) to be able to perform again with normal.

In fact, Drenthe will have to work alone for about a month before being able to enter the dynamics of a professional group like Real Murcia. Both Agustín Ramos, president of the entity, and Antonio Pedreño, new director and partner of Ramos, have put pressure on to incorporate a footballer that they both know from his journey last season at Racing Murcia. Everything indicates that the signing will finally become a reality despite the doubts of Manolo Molina, sports director, and Mario Simón, coach, and also the criticism on social networks of a good part of the Grana fans.