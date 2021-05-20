The Mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano and the Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex, received this Thursday in Fitur from the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, María Reyes Maroto the Smart Tourist Destination (DTI) badge awarded to the city of Murcia by the Secretary of State for Tourism. The event took place in Hall 10 of the Madrid International Tourism Fair.

For the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, it is “a very important distinctive because it connects us with the new technologies that They allow us to have references to know what we have to give the tourist, which really demands us ».

Pedro García Rex, Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, highlighted the relevance of this recognition “which comes to remember the excellent work that is being done to boost Murcia tourism, through continuous evaluation and improvement systems ».

The Smart Tourist Destination project is an initiative to which the Secretary of State for Tourism has given a determined push to contribute to improving the competitiveness of Spanish destinations.

Murcia receives the badge after having made a diagnostic report, in which they are evaluated more than 400 requirements of the DTI methodology in the five axes in which it works: governance, innovation, technology, sustainability and accessibility.

Murcia DTI Plan



Innovation, modernization and technology are included in the ‘Mimurcia’ macro-project, linked to the Smart City strategy, in which the Murcia DTI plan has a fundamental weight. A plan that will develop geolocation applications for the analysis of tourist flows, obtaining and analyzing data that will allow defining communication and promotion strategies. The diagnostic report shows that Murcia has obtained a score of 50.3%.