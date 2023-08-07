The capital of the Region no longer closes for holidays. The image of the deserted city in August, the quintessential season of the summer exodus to the beach, has transitioned towards one with a little more hustle and bustle. The streets no longer look empty and finding a parking space in the center is being a matter of chance in the early stages of the month. This evolution translates into an increase in inhabitants who seek to enjoy leisure also during the summer and, consequently, in a higher percentage of businesses that choose not to lower the blind.

There are many proposals offered by Murcia. From concerts to museums or dramatic cycles, alternatives exist in a period characterized by being in no man’s land. And it is that these weeks have traditionally been the most sought-after to flee the city, so it was practically without activity and took advantage of the absence of movement to dress up for the September Fair. This year the tables have turned and it premieres a most varied program.

Hot days invite you to take advantage of the days at night. Family Nights emerged under this predilection, a new agenda full of free activities throughout the municipality that seeks to cover the most family-oriented sector with training and information initiatives every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. “It was born with the vocation of offering entertainment to all those who stay in Murcia, either because they do not have the possibility of going abroad or because they have already returned, but also for those who visit us on these dates,” says Pepe Guillén, councilor for Urban Development, who indicates that the central axis is to link “the little ones in the house with our roots, values ​​and traditions”.

This offer kicked off at the end of July and will reach different neighborhoods and districts in the coming weeks. “The reception has been fantastic, a resounding success every day,” confesses Guillén. The 15 planned appointments will rotate through the most characteristic parks of the municipality with a wide list of shows closely linked to life in the orchard and the environment. On the other hand, the Terra Natura aquatic offers a refreshing daytime alternative to the hottest ones next to the municipal swimming pools.

The museums also open their doors for locals and visitors to discover the most precious legacies of the city. A bet that the Councilor for Culture Diego Avilés considers necessary to “provide continuity” to the municipality, especially in an era in which “tourism is emerging.” For this reason, they have tried to “cover gaps” with the Murcia en Verano program, which brings together all kinds of shows and educational activities.

With this perspective, the exhibition halls have special hours these weeks. Some of the most emblematic museum complexes that are added to the opening are Science and Water, with planetarium sessions for adults and children; the monastic complex of the Order of the Poor Clares with day and night guides; the City Museum, which offers an initiation course in paleography; and those dedicated to the Murcian artists Francisco Salzillo and Ramón Gaya. The cultural centers of the districts do cease their activity temporarily in most cases.

Renowned artists have passed through the tables of the capital these weeks. The Murcia On festival was in charge of lighting up the bullring last month at the hands of singers such as Joaquín Sabina, Alejandro Sanz, Tini or Rod Stewart. However, the arrival of August has brought with it the closure of the musical agenda at the venue. The speakers were turned off last Friday with the British band Simply Red and they will not be plugged in again for the rest of the summer.

The Councilor for Culture argues that the blackout of the lights is due to the Bullfighting Fair, which will be held from September 10 to 17. The four planned bullfights force the stage to be dismantled and all the equipment deployed in the arena. Once the right-handers finish parading, the concerts will once again star in the evenings of the arena.

A breather in the hospitality industry

The terraces are the faithful reflection of a city that no longer rests even in low season. Unlike a few decades ago, hoteliers manage to make cash at this time and fewer and fewer are considering hanging the closed sign. Of course, as indicated by José María Rubiales, president of the Association of Cafés and Bars of the Region of Murcia and manager of the El Palco restaurant of the Andalusian Parliament in the capital, the habit of consumption differs with the winter pattern, since the influx is It concentrates on weekday dinners and as soon as the weekend arrives it loosens up considerably.

Aware of the low performance left by Saturdays and Sundays, the owners of the restaurants located next to the Romea Theater met with the City Council to “give life to the square” where they set up their tables every day. “We need activity, we haven’t had it in summer for years,” says Rubiales emphatically. A request that they considered flattering and fruitful for their premises. According to the president, everything is a mathematical matter: «If you nourish the city with things, people come, even if they are on the beach; It has been demonstrated with the last great concerts ».

‘CenArteFest’ is the answer to that request. A series of outdoor shows that take place every Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. in Julián Romea square with the aim of generating more traffic in the surrounding restaurants. “It is necessary to have something like this on days when the absence of citizens is much more noticeable,” he insists, “because the key is to provide it with striking proposals.”

Some proposals that the spokesman for the Socialist Group Enrique Lorca accuses of promoting mainly the areas of the urban nucleus, leaving “in the background the districts”, which “once again” come across this distinction. “In the past legislation, the councilors of Culture Ainhoa ​​Sánchez and Carmen Fructuoso made sure to give equal visibility with their programs,” they allege from the party.

What is clear is that Murcia is more alive than before in the middle of summer, so much so that Pepe Guillén considers that the conglomerate of cultural, leisure and free time offers available has marked “a before and after” in a city that has always was “asleep”. This deployment has ensured that the capital of the Region competes to be “a benchmark” in the Mediterranean area and attracts a growing audience.