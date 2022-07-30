The Region of Murcia has a new political platform, Murcia Libre, promoted by the Plural Democracy party, which came to light in February 2019 and has territorial delegations throughout the country. On Friday, the general secretary of the party in Murcia, Francisco Miguel Muñoz, presented the platform, which was born “to get the Community out of ostracism and the caboose”. It will present candidacies for the next municipal and regional elections.

One of them, that of Las Torres de Cotillas, will be headed by José Juan Cano Vera, a member of the Popular Party, and, according to Muñoz, those of Cartagena, Murcia, Cieza and Beniel, among others, have advanced. “We are not talking about ideologies, but about solutions to the problems of the Region creating employment and a business infrastructure independent of third parties,” he commented. They also propose to overturn the political and administrative structure of the Community, shield it by law and disqualify the politician who does not comply. Muñoz was accompanied yesterday by two other party members, José García and Diana Muñoz.