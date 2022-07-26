The Ministry puts the average period used by the Ministry at 523 days between receiving the request and resolving the granting of the benefit
Almost a year and a half must wait in the Region of Murcia for a dependent to process his request for a public benefit. Specifically, 523 days are the exact figure offered by the Ministry of Social Rights in its latest report on the System for Autonomy and Care for Dependency corresponding to the first semester of the year.
