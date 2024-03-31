The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, made public yesterday a statement with which he encouraged all citizens “to go out into the streets as only we Murcians know how to do”, in order to “spread our joy” to the thousands of people who visit the town. On the side, Ballesta highlighted that in these spring days, “Murcia is more Murcia than ever.” Hence he called on neighbors and visitors “to enjoy our squares and gardens and get intoxicated with the smell of orange blossom.”

The first mayor also invited people to wear esparteñas, zaragüelles and refajos in the Bando de la Huerta and to accompany the Virgin of Fuensanta in today's offering at 6:00 p.m., in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga. Before, the peñas will parade from the Plaza de Camachos, in the Carmen neighborhood. He also invited them to participate in the Battle of the Flowers, in the Burial and Burning of the Sardine and to visit the Spring Gardens.

The program includes for today the offering to the Patron Saint in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga

The mayor's decree was read yesterday by the Queen of the Orchard, the Children's Queen, the Big Fish and Doña Sardina during the opening ceremony of the Spring Gardens in the Circular Plaza.

In 32 seats



The Spring Gardens opened with a great pyromusical show to welcome the Spring Festival with the Anthem to Murcia. Recovered after four years, they invite Murcians and tourists to visit these floral sculptures, which evoke local roots and traditions.

Streets and squares already show off the floral compositions of the Spring Gardens

This year, Murcia will have 32 Spring Gardens. They are in Plaza Circular, Romea, Avenida de la Libertad, Santo Domingo, La Seda, Santa Isabel, El Salitre, Plaza de Castilla, San Esteban, Malecón, Pintor Sobejano, Floridablanca garden, Huerto Ferrer, Plaza de la Cruz, Glorieta, Plaza de la Universidad, Plaza Camachos, Plaza de Europa, Plaza de San Agustín, Moneo Building, Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, Iron Bridge, Artillery Barracks, Esteve Mora, Platería y Trapería, Verónicas Wall, El Rollo roundabout, Door Nueva, Alfonso X, Avenida de la Constitución, Gran Vía and Plaza de la Fuensanta.