The multidisciplinary cultural project of Cervezas Alhambra, Murcia Inspira, will continue in 2021 to disseminate and value artists, local creation and the cultural heritage of the city, and for this, photography and craft meetings will be organized soon. they will be able to follow through the project’s Facebook channel. ‘Miradas Alhambra’, the program to support photography capturing the essence of the neighborhoods and their identity, will be present in all houses on January 20 at 8:00 p.m. It will be at a meeting led by the project’s curator, Aíta Salinas. Spectators will be able to learn about the work on the young neighborhood of La Flota that Andrea González has done. In a tour through its streets, the artist wanted to show in the snapshots its infinite green areas, its most emblematic places and how the light that bathes this enclave predominates over all things.

The ephemeral architecture and sustainable ecodesign project Cartonlab will star in the new ‘online’ edition of ‘Creando Despacio’. It will be on January 27 at 8 p.m. Nacho Bautista, co-founder and CEO, will reveal in a conversation with Claudio Aldaz, commissioner of the discipline, how in the creative process of the company properly artisanal methods converge with other more avant-garde and industrial ones. And it is that in his imaginary diverse aspects intervene simultaneously: study and investigation, design, projection, manufacturing at different scales and assembly. Murcia Inspira and Cervezas Alhambra, through the hashtag #MomentosAlhambraEnCasa, wait on the networks.