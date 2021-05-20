Murcia Inspira and Cervezas Alhambra close a three-year cycle of support for culture in the Region of Murcia with six meetings in which they will show first-hand the creative processes of artists and enjoy culture with names and surnames. To celebrate this talent of the Region, they have programmed a week full of art and culture, from May 24 to 29. On Monday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m. Creando Despacio will discover the proposal of Irene Baeza, designer of Casa Dilema, a brand of t-shirts that integrates the traditional culture of embroidery and its contemporary influences in its creations. It will be at the Vianco Pizzeria (C / Alonso de Ojeda, 13). On Tuesday 25 at 7:00 p.m. it will be the turn of Tasting Murcia, the gastronomic proposal in which Juan Pablo Ortiz, chef of Barrigaverde, will create a menu closely linked to this land that will pair with four varieties of Alhambra Beers. The architect Patricia Reus and the cartoonist Alfonso Morote will discover the secrets of Vistabella in Discovering Murcia, on Wednesday 26 from 7:00 p.m. in Talula (Parque de los Perros).

Murcia Se Ilustra will open on Thursday 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Galería Léucade (C / Jacobo de las Leyes, 8). 45 illustrators have shown, from a personal point of view, the city through their work. In Miradas Alhambra the works of Mar Sáez, Pascual & Vincent, Álex Lafuente, Miriam Alegría, La Cámara Roja, Julieta Varela, Leafhopper, Andrea Glez and Merce Abellán will be exhibited jointly at the Official College of Architects of Murcia (C / Jara Carrillo, 5) . The inauguration will take place on Friday the 28th at 7:00 p.m.

Dani Llamas, known for being the singer and guitarist of GAS Drummers, will present his album ‘La Verdad’ at the Post Office Market on Saturday 29 at 12.30 pm. The tickets (www.murciainspira.es) of the meetings (3 euros) will go to the premises.