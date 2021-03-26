‘Murcia Inspira’, the cultural project of Cervezas Alhambra, returned on March 17 to face-to-face meetings with AndreGlez’s photographic work for ‘Miradas Alhambra’. The exhibition, which can be visited until April 19 at Pizzeria Vianco, kicked off a program that will include more than 30 artists and will continue until the end of May. Undoubtedly, ‘Alhambra Moments’ that seek to value the talent that exists in the Region of Murcia.

Next Wednesday, March 31, the project will have an architect who is in charge of rediscovering and bringing to the present some of the historical enclaves of the city. Starting at 7:00 p.m., in the cafeteria of the Artillery Barracks, José Carlos Ruiz will review and give special prominence to some of the most prominent cases of ‘La Murcia Olvidada’, which he collects in the documentary work he is doing through from his account on the social network Instagram, @edificioscatalogados. This is a project that was born in 2018 as a ‘hobby’ to bring in a friendly way the architectural heritage, sometimes not remembered, of the city.

In Murcia there are numerous civilizations that have left an invaluable heritage. Throughout history, the heritage, customs and culture of the peoples that occupied a territory were added to the existing ones. In this way, a cultural stratification was formed, a set of superimposed tangible and intangible assets that began to be recognized and endowed with value from the 19th century with the appearance of heritage conservation.

The initiative seeks to give a voice to the collective of architects and connect the public with their city



With #DiscoveringMurciaEnCasa, Cervezas Alhambra wants to give a voice to the group of architects in a forum different from the conventional one, to generate an experience that connects the public with their city, so that they can quietly enjoy what its streets offer, and share a relaxed moment. The initiative accommodates groups of architects, interior designers and designers, who actively participate in the cultural effervescence that the city is experiencing, contributing a great social weight, and sharing the aesthetic sensitivity and technical mastery of the values ​​of Murcia.

‘Murcia Inspira’ also has another axis in its proposal with ‘Murcia Inspira MAG’ (www.murciainspira.es). Your cultural magazine wants to make the artist and his inspiration known more deeply, investigating his creative process and analyzing his interests. With a modern and current style, the publication focuses on that creativity that Murcia has on the surface.