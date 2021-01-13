With the Christmas lights and the red carpets still on, like the corpses of a few days of feigned normality, the Plaza de Las Flores de Murcia woke up yesterday on the first day of a new hotel closure, the third already, decreed by the health authorities .

The morning begins with the covered terraces, the blinds almost entirely drawn and the usual traffic, with the exception of a few businesses that either provide the only service that is now allowed, the ‘take away’ (food to take away) , or they are, once again, open only to recount damage, collect products, clean the chambers and throw away the preparations that will not be served to anyone. His is a winter different from the climatic one, an economic frost to which the hoteliers see no end. Inside the restaurant The guest, Mercedes, a 31-year-old worker, cleans the premises and checks the surpluses. “We are angry because we do not understand the situation,” he says. «They have warned us from one day to the next. We are distributing between workers and neighbors the elaborations that we have so as not to throw them away.

Gallery.



Bars closed in Murcia. /

VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM

According to the calculations of Francisco González, owner of the Jota Ele restaurant in Plaza Santa Isabel, the closure may mean discarding products worth at least 3,000 or 4,000 euros. «It is a trauma, especially when they tell you with so little time. We have the cameras full. The closing order was published at 00.15 hours yesterday. Which, according to the president of Hostemur, Jesús Jiménez, shows the “improvisation” of the regional Executive. The employers have requested an urgent rescue plan for the sector and exemptions from any payment while the restrictions last. In addition, it has called a rally in front of the regional government headquarters tomorrow at 11.30 am.

“The problem will come when all this happens and you have to face many of the loans that are now deferred”



“The problem will come when all this happens,” warns Francisco González, “because now many loans are deferred. When you have to pay for everything that has been requested there will be a large number of people who will not be able to face it. Jota Ele has been serving takeaway food since May. But Francisco warns that this only helps “to be busy and not think too much.” It is also concerned about the possible “change in habits” that teleworking and the pandemic can promote, weighing down the boxes even more for the future.

Wave of closings



The manager of La Tapa, Luis Espinosa, calls for help: “We are without resources.” “Financing with banks is already highly exploited. And we are all the same, “he says. According to Hostemur’s calculations, “before the summer 30% of the hotel businesses that existed before the pandemic will have closed.” In Plaza San Juan, the owner of La Pequena Taberna, Miguel López, puts everything in order before closing. “There are going to be quite a few occupational victims,” ​​he says. “We are the scapegoat of this pandemic and they should support us much more because it is unsustainable.” “With what they charge from ERTE, families do not arrive,” he complains. This is the case of Flori Lautaro, 35, and Cristian Airoldi, 28, two waiters at ERTE. “We do whatever we can,” they say. We cannot say no.