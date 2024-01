Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 1:25 p.m.



| Updated 1:45 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Fans of the legendary video game saga 'Tekken' in the Region of Murcia are in luck. This weekend, coinciding with the day of the premiere of the eighth installment, a tournament is organized in Murcia in which, at the moment, there are 32 participants…