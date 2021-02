Adrián Hernández’s Real Murcia collapses. The image offered in Linares is not in accordance with the shield that represents a team that has been trying for weeks to get hooked on the fight for the Pro League and now is closer to the fight for relegation. The skid of Linarejos leaves Murcia mortally wounded after a defeat that cannot be

This content is exclusive for subscribers Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month